Theatre-training legend Betty Ann Norton dies in Dublin

The death has taken place of Betty Ann Norton who gave her name to one of the State’s foremost theatre schools, The Betty Ann Norton Theatre School in Rathmines, Dublin.

For more than 60 years Ms Norton educated legions of school children and launched the careers of many television and stage stars as well as writers, producers and directors.

Ms Norton died at the weekend at the Beacon hospital in Co Dublin. She was predeceased by her husband Michael J Cunneen in 2017, and is survived by her brother, the actor Jim Norton.

“She leaves a legacy of contributions to the arts, none the least her pupils who included Barry Lynch, Amy Huberman, Emma Donoghue, Eleanor Shanley, Moya Doherty, Claudia Carroll, Peter Crawley, Jim Culleton, Áine Lawlor and numerous others.

“The secret of life is to know what you want,” she said in an Irish Times interview in 2001. “I’ve always known that I wanted to teach voice and acting.”

Her own elocution lessons began when a neighbour near the family home off the South Circular Road in Dublin allegedly told her father that Jim had the most awful Dublin accent, and both siblings were sent to the Ena Mary Burke School on Kildare Street.

Ms Norton was just seven years of age but the experience was the start of a passionate love affair with the theatre which continued, even in the Covid-19 lockdown as the theatre school made videos and placed them on Youtube.

For many years she was based in Harcourt Street, where she was described as filling “the high, bright rooms of her theatre school … with energy, spreading passion generously and infectiously.”

Adamant that the school was “not a one-woman show” she always credited as co-director her husband, who she met on the Aran islands when, riding a bike, she knocked him down in the summer of 1965.

She also lionised teachers and staff.

As a child she went to St Louis Convent in Rathmines, “a small school in those days, in a Georgian building. We used sit around an open fire on settees to be taught.”

It was appropriate then, when there was a difficulty with the Luas in Harcourt Street – the developers were “irresponsible and insensitive” she said – that future expansion took place in the Cúisle Arts and Cultural Centre, at her former school St Louis High School, Rathmines.