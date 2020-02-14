Theatre designer Monica Frawley has died aged 65

Monica Frawley, one of Ireland’s best-known theatre designers, has died following an illness, aged 65. Her death was announced by her family.

The set and costume designer worked with playwrights including Brian Friel, Tom Murphy, Marina Carr and Frank McGuinness, and her designs were seen on the stages of the Abbey, Gate and Druid theatres, and in many theatres in the UK, Germany and at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis. She also worked with Cois Ceim dance theatre and designed several opera productions.

Monica Frawley received the judges’ special award in the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards in 2019. She is survived by her husband, Vincent Woods, brother, sister, nieces, nephew and extended family.