The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards: all this year’s nominees

A stunning, shape-shifting lament with a bravura star performance. A room-spinning take on an unstaged Samuel Beckett novel. A vivid mingling of forgotten Dublin characters and the fraught contemporary city. A hypnotic take on gaudy tyranny and gulled collusion.

But the judges of the 22nd Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards don’t want to talk immediately about their best-production nominations for 2018 – Enda Walsh’s adaptation of Max Porter’s novella Grief Is a Thing with Feathers; Gare St Lazare’s How It Is; Anu and the Abbey’s The Lost O’Casey; and Druid’s Richard III.

Instead Paula Shields, Catriona Crowe and Ella Daly’s conversation brims with positive mentions for shows not featured on their list: standout moments, among the more than 130 shows they saw last year, that somehow got away.

“The first obvious thing was the female voice, the female point of view,” says Shields, this year’s chair, considering the theatre of the year against its political context. “We had more female directors, too.” Indeed, three of the four best-director nominees are women. “Given that we had the referendum [to repeal the Eighth Amendment] in May, and the trickle-down effect of Waking the Feminists and movements like #MeToo, we often encountered themes of sexual violence – in new plays like Porcelain, by Margaret Perry [at the Abbey]; Asking for It, the Louise O’Neill novel, adapted by Landmark; and a smaller play like Home, by Megan O’Malley, at the New Theatre. Those themes were more to the fore this year.”

A once fairly innocuous comedy such as The Snapper acquired darker undertones of coercion and consent in a production staged by the Gate Theatre

That also invited fresh appraisals of plays that now resemble ignored prophecies. If On Raftery’s Hill, Marina Carr’s play involving incest and trauma, once seemed overheated, a bracing new production by the Abbey Theatre, nominated in several categories, wisely encouraged another look. A once fairly innocuous comedy such as The Snapper, meanwhile, acquired darker undertones of coercion and consent in a production staged by the Gate Theatre.

“I think that revision of older work in this moment was more successful than trying to rush towards rapid reactions,” Daly says. For example, Sive, John B Keane’s rural tragedy from 1959, “got a superb production from Druid”, Crowe says, “making it more identifiable as a play about patriarchy, exclusion and greed as applied to young women”. Such appreciation suggests a high bar for consideration this year, because Sive is nowhere among the nominations.

That hardly suggests a bad year for Druid. The Galway-based company leads the field with nine nominations. Besides being a contender for best production, Richard III also features for best director (for Garry Hynes), best actor (for Aaron Monaghan), best set (for Francis O’Connor) and best costume (for O’Connor and Doreen McKenna). Four more nominations in acting add to Druid’s tally: Rebecca O’Mara and Aisling O’Sullivan – a divinely comic pairing – are each nominated for best supporting actress for Sonya Kelly’s Furniture; while Lauren Larkin and Mark Huberman are shortlisted for best actress and best supporting actor for Cristín Kehoe’s play Shelter.

To do the tot a little differently, however, the year has been a soaring success for the Abbey, whose six nominations for in-house productions expand to 16 nominations when coproductions and works in association with Druid and Anu are included. After a fortnight when the national theatre’s programming policy has been in the headlines, generating both criticism and support, such a balance has become a controversial topic. On one level, at least, it has also been very successful.

Yet the concentration of nominations among the longest-established and best-funded companies this year may not quash any misgivings. With 14 nods for the Abbey, nine for Druid and eight for the Gate – the heavy-hitting Landmark Productions and Anu receive seven and five nominations, respectively – it seems to have been a very good year for major players but a fall for the small.

Daly, completing a record-setting three-year stint as a judge, is the person most accustomed to my blunt statistical analysis. She offers one interpretation. “I think we definitely felt this year that it was a return to the main stage. Last year, with so much upheaval at the Gate and the Abbey, that allowed for more Fringe work to become present.” This year, as both found their stride, she says, that had an impact. “Druid have a full-time ensemble. The work they can make is excellent. Few other companies can compete with that.”

Taken together with the precarious conditions for freelance artists underlining the Abbey debate, it leads Daly to a call for action. “We have to fund companies to be able to fund ensembles.”

The way Louise Lowe manages to connect modern urban life with a fragment of a Seán O’Casey play is just extraordinary

Full-time ensembles, a staple of mainland European theatre and a rarity elsewhere, are complicated entities to sustain. The nominations for best ensemble – a recently introduced category to recognise group achievement – suggests they may also be tricky to evaluate.

Rough Magic’s temporary ensemble are nominated for their work on A Midsummer Night’s Dream but not on A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man; the intimate trio of Landmark’s The Approach feature against the vaster, discrete performances within Anu’s The Lost O’Casey; and Agro Grimace, a breakaway group from Druid, are nominated for Thirst (and Other Bits of Flann) while the widely celebrated Druid ensemble is not.

The judges are a kind of ensemble themselves, having served together for two years. That, they agree, has made their debates more vigorous but their deliberations quicker. What did they learn from theatre this year?

“I think I always learn something from Anu,” Crowe says. “The Lost O’Casey, for me, was really one of the high points of the year, both parts of it.” (The judges saw two related but dissimilar versions of the production during the year.) “The way Louise Lowe manages to connect modern urban life, in this case, with this fragment of a Seán O’Casey play is just extraordinary.”

Gare St Lazare and Everyman’s How It Is also took a refreshingly unconventional approach, leading the audience on to the stage and scattering performances through the auditorium. “It upended things at every point, from lighting to sound to performances, in the most pleasurable way,” Shields says. Traditional configurations can still have great impact, as with Richard III and Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, she points out, while Crowe applauds a kind of continuity in Phillip McMahon’s Come on Home, nominated for best new play. “It was really interesting, in the year that we lost Tom Murphy, to get what could have been a new Tom Murphy play from Philly McMahon.”

That was not the only play to deal with family secrets and unresolved pain, and performances about mental health and homelessness abounded.

Not all of it was gruelling. The judges all point to an impressive first year for Irish National Opera, nominated for both The Marriage of Figaro and Bluebeard’s Castle, crowning a buoyant year for the art form. But in theatre, as Shields puts it, “you felt the seriousness of the times”.

That, they say, could be exhilarating for other reasons. “I think there’s a real confidence in the skill that exists in this country of drawing these really beautiful lives and sharing them, either through writers or in performance or through ensembles,” Daly says. “And in bleak times that’s what we need. We need to remember our humanity. Our theatre is absolutely serving up humanity in spades.”

BEST PRODUCTION

Best-production nominees (clockwise from top left) Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, How It Is, The Lost O’Casey and Richard III

Grief Is the Thing with Feathers

Complicité and Wayward Productions, in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival

How It Is

A Gare St Lazare Ireland/Everyman Theatre production

The Lost O’Casey

An Anu production

Richard III

A Druid Theatre production of Shakespeare’s play, in association with the Abbey Theatre

BEST OPERA PRODUCTION

Best-opera nominees (clockwise from top left) Bluebeard’s Castle, Il Bravo, The Tales of Hoffmann and Dinner at Eight

Il Bravo

A Wexford Festival Opera production of Saverio Mercadante’s work

Dinner at Eight

A Wexford Festival Opera production of William Bolcom’s work, coproduction with Minnesota Opera and Atlanta Opera

Bluebeard’s Castle

An Irish National Opera production of Bela Bartok’s work

The Tales of Hoffmann

An Irish National Opera production of Jacques Offenbach’s work

BEST DIRECTOR

Best-director nominees Garry Hynes, Róisín McBrinn, Caitríona McLaughlin and Enda Walsh

Garry Hynes

For Richard III, a Druid Theatre production of Shakespeare’s play, in association with the Abbey Theatre

Róisín McBrinn

For The Snapper, a Gate Theatre production

Caitríona McLaughlin

For On Raftery’s Hill, an Abbey Theatre production

Enda Walsh

For Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, Complicité and Wayward Productions, in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival

BEST NEW PLAY

Best-new-play nominees (clockwise from top left) The Lost O’Casey, Northern Lights, Come on Home and The Approach

The Approach

By Mark O’Rowe. A Landmark Production

Come on Home

By Phillip McMahon. An Abbey Theatre production

The Lost O’Casey

An Anu production

Northern Lights

By Stephen Jones. A Theatre Upstairs production

BEST ACTOR

Best-actor nominees Aaron Monaghan, Cillian Murphy, Declan Conlon and Stephen Dillane

Declan Conlon

For his role as Brian in Come on Home, an Abbey Theatre production

Stephen Dillane

For his role in How It Is, a Gare St Lazare Ireland/Everyman Theatre production

Cillian Murphy

For his role as Dad in Grief Is a Thing with Feathers, Complicité and Wayward Productions, in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, adapted by Enda Walsh from Max Porter’s novel

Aaron Monaghan

For his lead role in Richard III, a Druid Theatre production, in association with the Abbey Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Best-supporting-actor nominees Peter Coonan, John McCarthy, Owen Roe and Mark Huberman

Peter Coonan

For his role as Ded Raftery in On Raftery’s Hill, an Abbey Theatre production

John McCarthy

For his role as Valene Connor in The Lonesome West, by Martin McDonagh, an Everyman Theatre production

Mark Huberman

For his role as Polish Tom in Shelter by Cristín Kehoe, a Druid Theatre production

Owen Roe

For his role as Claudius in Hamlet, a Gate Theatre production

BEST ACTRESS

Best-actress nominees Sarah Morris, Maeve Fitzgerald, Lauren Larkin and Hazel Clifford

Maeve Fitzgerald

For her role as Dinah Raftery in On Raftery’s Hill

Hazel Clifford

For her role as Sharon Rabbitte in The Snapper, a Gate Theatre production

Sarah Morris

For her role as Nannie in The Lost O’Casey, by Anu Productions

Lauren Larkin

For her role as Majella in Shelter, by Cristín Kehoe, a Druid Theatre production

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Best-supporting-actress nominees Rebecca O’Mara, Aisling O’Sullivan, Aoife Duffin and Zara Devlin

Zara Devlin

For her role as Sorrel Raftery in On Raftery’s Hill

Aoife Duffin

For her role as Ophelia in Hamlet, a Gate Theatre production

Rebecca O’Mara

For her role as Dee in Furniture, by Sonya O’Kelly, a Druid Theatre production

Aisling O’Sullivan

For her role as Stef in Furniture, by Sonya O’Kelly, a Druid Theatre production

BEST SET

Susan Hilferty

For Hamlet, a Gate Theatre production

Francis O’Connor

For Richard III, a Druid Theatre production

Jamie Vartan and Will Duke (video projection)

For Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, Complicité and Wayward Productions, in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival

Paul Wills

For The Snapper, a Gate Theatre production

BEST LIGHTING

Aedín Cosgrove

For Eliza’s Adventures in the Uncanny Valley, a Pan Pan Theatre production

Paul Keogan

For Hamlet, a Gate Theatre production

Sarah Jane Shiels

For Frnknstn, a Theatre Lovett production, adapted by Michael West from Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein

Kris Stone

For How It Is, a Gare St Lazare Ireland/Everyman Theatre production

BEST COSTUME

Costumes by (clockwise from top left) Victoria Tzykun, Katie Davenport, Paul Wills, and Francis O’Connor and Doreen McKenna

Katie Davenport

For the Irish National Opera production of The Tales of Hoffmann, by Jacques Offenbach

Francis O’Connor and Doreen McKenna

For the Druid Theatre production, in association with the Abbey Theatre, of Richard III

Victoria Tzykun

For the Wexford Opera Festival production of Il Bravo

Paul Wills

For The Snapper, a Gate Theatre production

BEST SOUND

Mary Coughlan, Mongoose and Valgeir Sigurdsson

For Woman Undone, a Brokentalkers production

Joe Hunt

For The School Days of Thaddeus K, a Blue Raincoat production

Mel Mercier

For How It Is, a Gare St Lazare Ireland/Everyman Theatre production

Teho Teardo and Helen Atkinson

For Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, by Complicité and Wayward Productions, in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival

BEST MOVEMENT

Justine Cooper

For The Misfits, a Corn Exchange Theatre production

Eddie Kay

For Woman Undone, a Brokentalkers production

Sue Mythen

For The Lost O’Casey, an Anu production

Catherine O’Malley

For Eliza’s Adventures in the Uncanny Valley, a Pan Pan Theatre production

BEST ENSEMBLE

Best-ensemble nominees (clockwise from top left) A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Approach, The Lost O’Casey and Thirst (and Other Bits of Flann)

The Approach

A Landmark Production

The Lost O’Casey

An Anu production

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

A Rough Magic Theatre/Kilkenny Arts Festival production

Thirst (and Other Bits of Flann)

An Agro Grimace production

JUDGES’ SPECIAL AWARDS

Edward Beckett

Edward Beckett has scrupulously, fairly and flexibly stewarded the theatrical legacy of Samuel Beckett, his uncle, since his death, maintaining a delicate balance between his uncle’s requirements and companies’ desires to reinterpret some of his great works.

John Fairleigh

John Fairleigh has made a wide-ranging contribution to new Irish writing for the stage, in his unstinting support of playwrights, through the Stewart Parker Trust, which he founded in 1989 and of which he remains chair, in the fields of editing and publishing, and also in his championing of international cultural exchange.

Monica Frawley

Monica Frawley is one of Ireland’s most innovative and original theatre set and costume designers. She has worked with all the major Irish companies over 30 years and has made memorable work for the plays of Tom Murphy, Marina Carr, Brian Friel and Frank McGuinness, among others.

Chris Morash and Nicholas Grene

Chris Morash and Nicholas Grene have made an immeasurable contribution to academic writing on theatre in general and contemporary Irish theatre in particular. They have produced many of the core text books on the subject, including The Oxford Handbook of Modern Irish Theatre.

SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD

Owen Roe photographed by Aidan Crawley

Owen Roe

This year’s award goes to Owen Roe for his distinguished body of work in many roles, particularly for Rough Magic and the Gate Theatre. One of Ireland’s most skilled and versatile actors, he has been at the heart of much of the most memorable Irish theatre of recent decades, combining nuance, insight and delicacy with a powerful onstage presence.