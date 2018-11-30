The greatest showman? Hugh Jackman announces world tour

Hugh Jackman has announced a live tour that will see him perform songs from hit musicals in arenas across the world.

The tour, titled The Man. The Music. The Show., will see Jackman visit Ireland as one of 12 stops in Europe and 22 in North America; the tour will end with two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

As well as his action-hero roles, including Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, the Hollywood star has appeared in numerous musicals on stage and screen. His early career featured a role as Gaston in a stage version of Beauty and the Beast in his native Australia; a major breakthrough came in 1998 with his Olivier-nominated performance in Oklahoma! at London’s National Theatre.

He won a Tony award in 2004 for his performance in the musical The Boy from Oz and starred in Baz Luhrmann’s musical film epic Australia alongside Nicole Kidman. His performance as Jean Valjean in the film of Les Misérables won him a Golden Globe and Academy Award and Bafta nominations.

Most recently he has had staggering success playing the circus impresario PT Barnum in the musical film The Greatest Showman, which grossed about €380 million worldwide. Jackman will perform songs from these musicals on the tour, which comes 3Arena in Dublin on May 30th, 2019. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 7th.

On screen Jackman will next be seen in the comedy drama Bad Education alongside Allison Janney, and voicing an explorer in the animated film Missing Link. – Guardian