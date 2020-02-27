The Cherry Orchard: Druid’s Hiberno-Russian cocktail spills over

This staging of Tom Murphy’s Chekhov adaptation should resonate more with contemporary Irish audiences

Ciara L Murphy

The Cherry Orchard: Derbhle Crotty in Druid’s production of Tom Murphy’s adaptation. Photograph: Robbie Jack

The Cherry Orchard: Derbhle Crotty in Druid’s production of Tom Murphy’s adaptation. Photograph: Robbie Jack

 

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

Black Box Theatre, Galway
★★★☆☆
Tom Murphy’s adaption of The Cherry Orchard has everything that a decent Irish play should have: drama over land ownership, a whisper of class politics, a matriarch, and a big house. Except it’s Russian. Irish audiences are no strangers to this 20th-century classic, but this Druid production is a marriage of sorts, and not always a happy one. (How very Chekhovian indeed.)

Murphy’s adaption takes a light-touch approach to the Hibernicisation of the text, and for the most part Chekhov’s characters survive intact. Derbhle Crotty’s Madame Ranevskaya is commanding. Crotty convincingly negotiates the ruinous intricacies of this character, and she is the fulcrum around which the entire play turns. The Druid ensemble is characteristically strong. Ian-Lloyd Anderson’s Yasha is perfectly pompous, and Marty Rea’s Petya is delightfully droll.

One of the places where this Hiberno-Russian cocktail spills over is in Garrett Lombard’s portrayal of Boris. This character lends itself well to a re-presentation of the feckless Irish lout, but something about the force of the way this is presented seems overwrought in the first half of the production, jarring slightly with the otherwise subtle approach.

The Cherry Orchard: Derbhle Crotty and Garrett Lombard. Photograph: Robbie Jack
The Cherry Orchard: Derbhle Crotty and Garrett Lombard. Photograph: Robbie Jack

Francis O’Connor’s set troubles the edges of realism, playing with suspension and empty space. The vast set signals to a world and a time being overthrown, pushing past the recognisable and into the new. It is a set that carries and frames the gaze through doorways, exits and entrances, creating a sense of fragility and suspense. James F Ingalls’s subtle and intuitive lighting design softly signals the relentless passage of time.

But there are several missed opportunities. O’Connor’s set gives the production permission to enter a slightly surreal landscape. David Bolger gives us a taste of what this looks like, and his movement sequences, be they company or ensemble, are fertile ground for meaning. In a play that is all about language, however, the language of the body feels underutilised.

This collaboration is more than a simple revival of a classic, but it holds back on delivering a punch. There’s a reason that this play should resonate with contemporary Irish audiences, and that message could have been more forcefully delivered. Something remains absent. In the words of Ranevskaya, “I keep expecting something to happen.”

Runs at Black Box Theatre, Galway, until Saturday, March 7th; then at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin, April 8th-11th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.