Samuel Beckett's famous novel nobody heard of

Conor Lovett and partner Judy Hegarty will bring two Beckett shows to Irish audiences

Updated: about 6 hours ago
Arminta Wallace

Conor Lovett and Judy Hegarty Lovett, artistic directors of Gare St Lazare Ireand theatre company. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Conor Lovett perches at the edge of the Everyman Theatre stage, his fragile silhouette appearing, then disappearing as beams of light, clouds of mist and strange, dislocated snatches of sound pool and pulse around him.   It’s a rehearsal for Gare St Lazare’s world premiere of Samuel Beckett’s novel How It Is, and Lovett looks every inch the archetypal Beckett hero – a lonely figure struggling against the obliterating dark.

