It’s a Wonderful Life

Gate Theatre, Dublin

★★★☆☆

Early in Frank Capra’s film It’s a Wonderful Life, from 1946, the hero, George Bailey, attends a high-school prom the night before he is due to depart his provincial hometown for college. It is a fleeting moment of Roaring Twenties abandon that culminates with him and his future wife, Mary, cavorting in a pool alongside dozens of others.

Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation at the Gate Theatre leans into that episode’s joyous mood. Over the course of two hours (including an interval) we are treated to recurring bursts of exuberant choreography, as well as an array of big-band and country numbers. April Dalton’s tiered cabaret-orchestra-style set further contributes to the easy-going musical ambience.

In the film, by contrast, there will be no more dancing and little music after the prom, which coincides with the sudden death of George’s father. The would-be architect is then forced to assume responsibility for managing the family’s local building-and-loan association, leaving dreams of college and travel behind.

Marriage, children and a house-building scheme initially bring happiness. But mounting professional and domestic frustrations, along with some awesome bad luck and skulduggery, ultimately plunge George into suicidal despair.

Even as it sticks closely to the original plot and dialogue, this stage version, directed by Claire O’Reilly, adds other playful touches alongside its musical interludes.

Several members of the nine-strong cast perform cross-gender roles. Ruth McGill alternates between playing the abusive drugstore owner, Mr Gower, and George’s hapless Uncle Billy. Amy Macken’s primary role is that of the forlorn seductress Violet Bick, but she also pops us as George’s war-hero brother. The latter’s wife is performed by Sheik Bah, who also plays the parts of the bar owner, Martini, and local boy made good Sam Wainwright.

All this gender fluidity gently sends up the strait-laced mores of small-town United States depicted in Capra’s film.

The most adventurous piece of characterisation is supplied by Shane Daniel Byrne, who portrays George’s guardian angel, Clarence, in the style of a camp borscht-belt comedian.

As befits a Christmas show, some light pantomime completes the impression that we need not take any of this too seriously.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Shane Daniel Byrne as Clarence. Photograph: Patricio Cassinoni

As George, Paul Reid provides a counterpoint that emphasises the hero’s dignity and careworn sense of duty. The overall effect is rather stolid during the play’s first hour, and we miss the jittery, loopy charisma that Jimmy Stewart brought to the role on screen.

Reid’s performance grows in intensity after the interval, when Clarence escorts the suicidal George through a dystopian alternate reality dominated by his money-grubbing antagonist, Mr Potter (forcefully played by the gravel-voiced Garry Mountaine).

[ It’s a Wonderful Life at the Gate Theatre: Behind the scenes of the Christmas classic show in DublinOpens in new window ]

Juliette Crosbie brings winsome charm to the role of Mary and is also the most accomplished singer. But there is little sexual tension between her and Reid, and still less between him and Macken’s Violet.

Capra’s film is at once a paean to traditional family values and a subtle exploration of competing desires. Even as this adaptation implicitly subverts the former, its emotional world ends up feeling rather tepid and conventional.

It’s a Wonderful Life is at the Gate Theatre, Dublin, until Sunday, January 10th