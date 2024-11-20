Sugar review: Amiable amble through a factory worker’s life could do with more theatrical spice

Sugar

Cork Arts Theatre

★★☆☆☆

Although it begins in the bleak landscape of redundancy, the story told by Michael Patric is transformed by his amiable, straight-talking narrator into an amble through a life.

Danyl Sweetnam, a factory worker who’s all for the craic, finds it personified in his colleagues at the sugar plant in Mallow, Co Cork. Here the working men are named or misnamed by invention and inspired by wit into titles ranging in affectionate eccentricity from the Gobán Saor to Long John Silver. It is through this litany of recall, recited like a rosary, that Sweetnam establishes the culture of a workforce and, through that, the culture of a town and townland undervalued by those in control of it.

The defeat of the Irish sugar industry was finally exemplified in the closure of the sugar factory in Mallow in 2006, the last of the three Irish plants at the core of a business that flickered into life 72 years before. There was a time when many a rural lay-by or junction was occupied by a pyramid of sugar beet harvested from the fields around the towns of Mallow, Thurles and Carlow. There was a season for the crop, and a reason for it, and it made agricultural sense until new regulatory decisions from the EU ensured that it didn’t make any sense at all.

The perceived injustice of this dissolution doesn’t defeat the craic lightening Danyl Sweetnam’s tale, although at the time it was a major local and national controversy.

The story of Irish involvement with the “white gold” began centuries earlier, and not in Ireland but in Barbados, where Irish labourers worked, with some reluctance, on the Caribbean island’s sugar-cane plantations. No sweetness there, yet sweetness is the atmosphere of Sweetnam’s environment in this journey through his life, which includes a sexually enterprising wife who wanted to “spice up the bedroom”. To his dismay, he discovered her wearing nothing but her high heels. All a bit too rough for him: he couldn’t sleep for a month.

It is from here that this production, which is presented, written and performed by Patric, and directed by Geoff Gould, disintegrates. Movement appears aimless, monologue becomes monotone. It isn’t only in the bedroom that some theatrical spice is required. Although the narrative throughout is enlivened by expletives, there is now only one prolonged and overworked joke.

While it is encouraging to find that Sweetnam, his spirits unbowed, overcomes bereavement, unemployment and the disgrace of a grandfather known for exposing himself to nuns, it is also dismaying that the playwright has left us unmoved by a much greater drama. Without the passion, outrage and rural despair of a fractured community and an abandoned industry, this amble becomes a ramble. We are left with Sweetnam’s personal triumph as his unadventurous new partner calls him her “sweet man”. No pun intended.

Sugar is at Cork Arts Theatre until Saturday, November 23rd