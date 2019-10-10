Removed review: Children on the edge, told with integrity and grit

Dublin Theatre Festival: Fionnuala Kennedy’s play stays true to the experiences of young people in care

Ciara L Murphy

Removed: as Adam, Conor O’Donnell shows the importance of programming challenging work in community spaces

Removed: as Adam, Conor O’Donnell shows the importance of programming challenging work in community spaces

 

REMOVED

Axis, Ballymun
★★★★☆
Adam is in the Northern Ireland care system. His life is a series of apprehensive greetings and inadequate goodbyes to the revolving door of adults who enter and exit his life, each leaving their own mark on his experience.

Basing her script on testimony from children in the Voice of Young People in Care group, Fionnuala Kennedy portrays the sense of loss, shame and inadequacy that young people in the care system feel.

The accounts she has gathered become one fluid experience through Conor O’Donnell’s robust performance as Adam. Well directed by Emma Jordan, he stays true to the experience of childhood and never veers outside the production’s aims. As with all good theatre created for young people, the adult audience are merely guests in their space. This production knows who its audience is and doesn’t overcomplicate its message, which is part of its success.

At one crucial point in the play, the gaze is pushed back on the audience, who must confront their own participation in a society that marginalises the most vulnerable

Although Removed is about the northern care system, it tells some uncomfortable universal truths about who we are willing to leave behind and our collective complicity in allowing this to happen. At one crucial point in the play, the gaze is pushed back on the audience, who must confront their own participation in a society that marginalises the most vulnerable.

Ciaran Bagnall’s set evokes the snippets of Adam’s life that exist as hazy memories. A dynamic audiovisual display projected across a geometric set (which architecturally resonates with Belfast’s Titanic Quarter) situates Adam’s story as existing everywhere and nowhere simultaneously. Conor Mitchell’s sound design augments this surreal landscape of memory.

Although simple in its task and its staging, this production does what it aims to do well: represent the stories of those who don’t often get to be heard and do so with integrity and grit. Once again Axis proves itself to be fertile ground for productions that engage with marginalised experiences and demonstrates the importance of programming challenging work in community spaces.

Runs until Saturday, October 12th, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.