Peter Kay announces comeback, three years after scrapping stand-up tour

The comedian Peter Kay is to return to the stage three years after cancelling all of his projects because of “unforeseen family circumstances”. The 46-year-old, star of the television comedies Phoenix Nights and Peter Kay’s Car Share, is to take part in six Dance for Life charity shows. He has already hosted 14 of the danceathons, which raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Kay said in a statement: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance for Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes... All people have to do is turn up and dance.”

Ticket holders take to the dance floor at the shows, with the 46-year-old comedian on the decks as “DJ PK”. The events are to be held in Manchester, Liverpool and London in April and May.

Kay last performed live at the We Are Manchester charity concert, in September 2017, to reopen Manchester Arena after the terror attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

He had been due to host Dance for Life shows in early 2018 in Liverpool, Manchester and Coventry, but he called them off in late 2017, along more than 100 stand-up shows across Ireland and Britain. He said at the time: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects... My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.” The comedian added that he had always tried to protect his family’s privacy.

Peter Kay’s Car Share ended in May 2018, with the broadcast of two finale specials. – Agencies