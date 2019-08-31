New Irish Writing winning poem, August 2019: Luna

LUNA

looks like she is waning:

lowenergylike, she spills

the creamy orb into

the cappuccino but fails to

move it in the way that makes

a heart

out of what we desire.

She says the new ob/gyn she went

to see, he told her that perhaps she

should consider other options

for she might realistically be past

the point where being able to bear

a child

would be a viable thing.

The nozzle is hot, bothered, frothing

at the mouth hissing in a true temper

yet the consummate barista

seems nearly like a natural:

watch her turn to hush and quiet

the milk

swaddling the tiny arm in white.

She says – he was saying it

could be something to do with

my hormones not doing what

they are supposed to and that

they might even be insufficient

my ovaries

I mean – but what does man know?

I tell her, the real reason

is apparent to anyone less man

more woman drawn by the primal

pull of the moon and how she

is gently ever edging away from

our earth

by four centimetres each year.

Some night she’ll long for us no

longer our blood will halt its tidal

surge towards her hunger, see now

sea, waters rising past our hips

snuffing all breath from our lips

so speak

have him know that until then

– girl,

you are celestial, vital, luminous

you can bear

– just about –

any body.

Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe’s essays and features appear in T Qatar: The New York Times Style Magazine, TED News, Doha News, PEN New Zealand Journal, Dissident Voice, Culture Unplugged and The New Indian Express, among others. A Pushcart Prize nominee, her poetry and prose is published/forthcoming in literary journals and anthologies including Acorn, Banshee, B O D Y, Poetry Ireland Review, Rattle, Splonk, StepAway Magazine, Writing Home: The ‘New Irish’ Poets Anthology [Dedalus 2019], and featured in interactive installations such as Raining Poetry and Poetry Jukebox in Dublin. A recipient of an inaugural Ireland Chair of Poetry Student Prize, her work was selected for Cork International Poetry Festival’s Introductions ‘19 and won a First Book Club Award at the Jaipur Literature Festival ’18