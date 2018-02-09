Michael Colgan has ‘case to answer’ over behaviour at Gate

A review into allegations of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power against Michael Colgan says the former artistic director of the Gate Theatre has “a case to answer”, the theatre’s board has said.

The Gate Theatre board today apologised unreservedly for past behaviour at the theatre and detailed 14 recommendations of the independent review.

Workplace relations expert Gaye Cunningham’s review, from November 2017 to January 2018, received input from 56 individuals, including current and former employees and board members, the freelance community and involved face-to-face interviews, phone conversations and email/written submissions.

The board, which comissioned the review, today apologised that people felt unable to invoke existing grievance procedures.

The board said the review outlines “credible and consistent testimonies” of behaviours that indicate Mr Colgan has a “case to answer” in respect of dignity at work issues, abuse of power and inappropriate behaviours.

Many of the participants reported feeling they had “nowhere to go” and that feeling appeared to prevent them from invoking grievance procedures.

Ms Cunningham will remain on in an advisory capacity to work with the Gate.

The Gate Theatre will uphold a zero tolerance policy on inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, the board said.

A copy of the report has been sent to the Arts Council. It said today that it notes the report and recommendations about dignity at work, abuse of power and related inappropriate behaviour at the Gate Theatre and the stated commitment by the theatre board to full implementation of the recommendations.

The board said it will release the full review “following the necessary legal review process”.

Mr Colgan could not be reached for comment on the report’s publication.

More to follow.