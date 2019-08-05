Edinburgh festival: Brexit-fearing performers refuse sterling payments

Festival director Fergus Linehan says artists want to be paid in euros or dollars instead

Dubliner Fergus Linehan, Edinburgh International Festival director: Performers want more security. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Dubliner Fergus Linehan, Edinburgh International Festival director: Performers want more security. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

 

Increasing numbers of artists are asking to be paid in dollars and euros instead of sterling because of Brexit uncertainty, the director of the Edinburgh international festival has said.

The three-week arts festival opened on Friday and includes 293 performances by 2,600 artists from 40 countries. Speaking during its opening weekend, Fergus Linehan, a Dubliner who has been the festival’s director since 2015, said many performers had refused to be paid in sterling.

Linehan said organisers had taken the decision around November last year to hedge £1 million (€1 million) – locking it into a particular exchange rate to protect against future fluctuations – to guarantee artists’ fees.

“When a currency is very low but solid people don’t mind securing their fees in it,” he said. “But if they think [the value] is going to bounce around they want more security.”

The pound fell to its lowest level in 28 months on Tuesday, as the British government insisted it was prepared to leave the EU without a deal. Sterling hit a low of $1.2120 against the dollar, while also sliding against the euro, at one point hitting €1.0881.

Linehan said that the unstable pound meant that staging the festival had become more expensive at a time when public funding for the event was being cut. “There is a cost attached to hedging, and we’ve also got this very low currency level at the moment, which doesn’t seem to be going anywhere but down,” he said.

“It’s not so much individual artists who are very expensive,” said Linehan. “It’s more about the scale of ambition which is obviously dented at a certain point. Every [extra cost] slices another bit of potential away.”

Linehan said the inability to plan ahead because of Brexit uncertainty was “the opposite of cost-effective”. He said: “I’m sure it’s much worse for people who are running car factories but conversations around planning and where we should be going have just been in hiatus for what seems like forever.

“Of course all of this pales into insignificance if we have a serious downturn in the economy. The real worry is if this starts to bite into people’s day-to-day lives in terms of jobs.”

This year’s festival, with its budget of just under £12 million, opened with a performance from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by its conductor, Gustavo Dudamel.

Highlights include a new version of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring by Chinese choreographer Yang Liping and stage shows featuring Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry.

“It just feels great to have this counterpoint in terms of people from all over the world coming in and working together,” said Linehan. “It feels more important than it’s ever felt. It feels like more than a great big shindig.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.