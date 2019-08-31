Crime and punishment and gorilla suits: this week’s theatre highlight

Brokentalkers’ sharp and stealthy new production asks us to examine our prejudices about the roots of crime, and the inhumanities of the prison system, offering no easy escapes

The Examination: at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin as part of the Dublin Fringe Festival

The Examination: at the Project Arts Centre in Dublin as part of the Dublin Fringe Festival

 

THE EXAMINATION
Project Arts Centre, Dublin. Preview Sep 6 6.15pm Opens Sep 7-11 &14 9pm (Thurs additional performance 6.15pm) fringefest.com

The latest work from Brokentalkers begins with a smack of betrayal. In a recorded interview for the company’s probing take on healthcare in the Irish Prison Service, debuted last March and back for the Dublin Fringe Festival fresh from a run in Edinburgh, one prisoner asks to be seen “not as animals in a cage but as human beings”. What would he think now to see the lights come up on a figure trapped behind a desk, in a full gorilla costume?

So begins a more politically sly and artfully provocative piece than you might expect for a show developed as part of an academic research project. Its uncanny balance is embodied best by the man within that suit, Willie White, a stand-up comedian gone straight who recounts his personal experience of incarceration.

White is joined on stage by Gary Keegan, co-director of the show (with Feidlim Cannon), who appears in a handsome suit to share uglier ideas. These belong to the 19th-century quack Cesare Lombroso, whose notes on “the born criminal” are so patently ludicrous that our own prejudices lay unchecked, confronted by vivid, unexpected evocations of slopping and the myriad ways devised to make prisoners suffer.

Artfully enlivened by supple animations, it also makes for a disarming and involving experience of confinement in a show that wisely offers no easy escapes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.