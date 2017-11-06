Call for legal change following Colgan harassment allegations

One of the women who has accused former Gate Theatre artistic director Michael Colgan of sexual harassment and bullying has called for a change in the laws around the reporting of abuse.

Claims made last week by theatre director Grace Dyas regarding alleged inappropriate behaviour by Mr Colgan were followed by accounts from other women also alleging sexual harassment and bullying published in The Irish Times on Saturday.

The claims by seven women, including playwright Ciara Smyth and other former Gate employees, centre around allegations of inappropriate touching and comments by Mr Colgan inside and outside the workplace.

Martin McAleese and ex-High Court president Nicholas Kearns, both trustees of the Gate, have expressed concerns about the reports that have emerged.

Mr Colgan has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Ms Dyas explained the process by which she came to write an account of an encounter with Mr Colgan at a Dublin bar in 2016 in which she has accused him of making comments of a sexual nature.

“I wanted to write about what happened to me that night with Michael, but I felt the only way I could do that would be to not use his name,” she said, continuing: “I felt that if I did that it would become a kind of a witch hunt, where people would be saying who’s Grace Dyas talking about? Is it this person, is it that person?”

“I felt I couldn’t do that. The opposite of a witch hunt is to name someone explicitly so you stop any speculation so people don’t have to guess.

Naming

“I started to look into a process whereby I felt confident legally in naming him, that took a number of weeks to consider, think about, then I had to look into it for myself, the consequences of that.

“I had to scenario play all the different things that could possibly happen to me in naming him. What would the consequences be?”

Ms Dyas said while the laws protect people’s good name, they also allowed someone to abuse their power.

“I’d love to see a change in that in our country.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Arts Council has encouraged actors who have experienced similar alleged abuse to “talk openly” about it.

“They need to be able to tell their stories. The genie is out of the bottle, they need to talk openly,” said Orlaith McBride, also speaking on RTÉ radio on Monday.

Ms McBride pointed out the Arts Council was not a regulatory body. “We can only know what we know”.

She said all organisations that receive Arts Council funding had to confirm they complied with all aspects of the Employment Equality Act.

On Friday, the Gate announced it would appoint an independent resource to deal with allegations of misconduct, and asked anyone affected to contact them confidentially by email.

In response, several of the woman who have made allegations against Mr Colgan, including two who spoke to The Irish Times on Saturday, questioned the independence of any investigation “that is funded and administered directly by the Gate” and said they would not be contacting the theatre.