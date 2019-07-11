Brendan Grace’s best comedy: Bottler, The father of the bride, Fr Fintan Stack and more
These eight YouTube clips show Brendan Grace’s pioneering, inimitable comedy style
Brendan Grace preparing before his show in the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin in 1986. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty Images)
Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68. Here, Brian Boyd selects eight YouTube clips that illustrate the late comedian’s pioneering and inimitable style.
1. The Wedding Speech
2. Bottler
3. On Father Ted
4. Father Magillacutty
5. The Chinese Takeaway
6. Guinness
7. St Patrick
8. Live in Castlebar
