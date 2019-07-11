Brendan Grace’s best comedy: Bottler, The father of the bride, Fr Fintan Stack and more

Comedian Brendan Grace has died aged 68. Here, Brian Boyd selects eight YouTube clips that illustrate the late comedian’s pioneering and inimitable style.

1. The Wedding Speech

2. Bottler

3. On Father Ted

4. Father Magillacutty

5. The Chinese Takeaway

6. Guinness

7. St Patrick

8. Live in Castlebar

Irish Times

Brendan Grace: A life in pictures Click to view

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to view.