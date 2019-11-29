Aladdin review: Drama from the opening moments

Aladdin

Gaiety Theatre

★★★★☆





Aladdin is the source of inspiration for Daryn Crosbie’s new pantomime production at the Gaiety Theatre. However, he layers many different versions of the story upon each other to create a story that seems more fresh than the Disney-inflected promotional materials might suggest. Contemporary references are minimal - Brexit, Maria Bailey and social media trends get a little nod - but the production gets straight to the drama in the opening moments, and it is happy to stay in the heightened realm of fairytale. If the expected magic seems a little on the low-key side in the first half, it’s only because Crosbie wants full appreciation for the special effects in the second, when, using the wizardry of the Gaiety’s lighting crew and a series of layered digital projection, the audience join Aladdin and Jasmine on a spectacular ride over the city of Agrabah.

There are 24 musical numbers in Crosbie’s production, but there must be more than 100 musical references in the score: contemporary and classic pop, new and old musicals, there is even a nod to Joe Dolan. Musical director Peter Beckett manages to sculpt them into a cohesive score, although some of the songs are sung at such a pace that the lyrics - rewritten by Crosbie for situational effect - are difficult to decipher.

Performances in general are gleefully knowing, with Joe Conlon’s corpsing Widow Twanky and Nicholas Grennell’s Soviet-inflected Abanazer providing the audience with the opportunity to be vocal in their preference for the goodies over the “bad guys” (with thanks to Billie Eilish for the anthem of villainy). However, even those that play it straight - like Julian Capoeli as the hunky hero Aladdin, Suzie Seweify as the feisty fearless Princess Jasmine who resists the traditional happy ending, and Norman Payne as an R-and-B rocking, rhyme-rapping Genie - can’t resist grinning through it all.

Runs at the Gaiety Theatre until Sunday, January 19th