Abbey Theatre moves online for ‘creative conversation’ about coronavirus

The Abbey Theatre has invited 50 writers to contribute a piece for one actor each that will help to reflect Ireland during the coronavirus outbreak.

The theatre says it has asked Blindboy, Deirdre Kinahan, Rosaleen McDonagh, Frank McGuinness, Enda Walsh and Carmel Winters, among others, to contribute to its Dear Ireland project, which it will present online in April, “sharing a moment in time through creative conversation”.

“What do we want to be to one another?” the Abbey asked. “What do we want our society to look like? What are we not paying enough attention to? Where do we want to go next? What should Ireland write on a postcard to itself?”

In these unprecedented times, we've invited 50 writers to write a piece performed by one actor.



It added, “In the theatre community we physically come together to create and share our work. The social distancing in place at the moment stops us from doing this, but this will not stop us creating opportunities to hear and share Ireland’s artistic voice.”

The Abbey will announce all 50 writers next week.

Many plays, concerts and other cultural events have been called off since last week in line with public-health directives on mass gatherings that the Government issued in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.