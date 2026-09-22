Glen Hansard music to feature in new stage production of Waking Ned Devine

The late musician Glen Hansard, who died in July. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new musical based on the film Waking Ned Devine and featuring music and lyrics by the late singer-songwriter Glen Hansard is set to receive its premiere in Belfast next year.

Hansard died in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in July. He was 56.

The creative team and the producers worked alongside Hansard and his fellow Tony and Oscar-winning creative partner Markéta Irglová to create the new Lyric Theatre production.

Irglová, who co-composed the new musical, said carrying forward the creative work she and Hansard began together feels “like both a privilege and a blessing”.

“This is a story full of heart, humour, and humanity. I am excited to bring its next chapter to life through song while celebrating the spirit that has made it so beloved.”

The musical is based on the 1990s film of the same name which was written and directed by Kirk Jones. It tells the story of Ned Devine, a resident of an Irish village who has won a fortune on the lottery, and of his neighbours who are eager to find ways to share in his newfound wealth.

[ Glen Hansard funeral: Life of ‘ordinary Ballymun man’ celebrated by fellow musiciansOpens in new window ]

The team behind the project said that Hansard was a significant part of the early development of Waking Ned Devine, contributing music and lyrics alongside Irglová as the production took shape.

“His contribution will remain a vital part of the work as it moves towards the stage. Upon careful consideration, the Lyric Theatre, Waking Ned Devine LLC and the creative team, including director John Doyle and Markéta Irglová, have collectively agreed to continue with the production, committing to bringing this new musical to the stage in February 2027.”

Tony-winning director John Doyle says that musicals “are a long time in the making”.

He added: “I know Glen was so happy that our show was starting its journey in Belfast, and all I hope for now is that we do him proud.”

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council. Tickets will go on sale at the end of this month at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk

Hansard previously wrote the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation of Once, the musical based on the 2007 film in which he starred alongside Irglová.

Irglová and Hansard won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars for their track Falling Slowly.