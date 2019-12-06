Spotify Wrapped: Have you been left in shock by your listening habits?

The streamer has given 243m of us a look at our decade of listening. Emotions are high

Hannah Izzard

Spotify Wrapped: the breakdowns sent to users show their most-played songs, artists and genres, plus minutes listened

Spotify Wrapped: the breakdowns sent to users show their most-played songs, artists and genres, plus minutes listened

 

Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature, which reveals users’ favourite music from the past year, has been released to its 243 million users, prompting mixed emotions among subscribers.

The feature has become an anticipated event for regular users, as it shows their most-played songs, top artists, favourite genres and minutes listened for the year. But as 2019 comes to an end the world’s biggest music-streaming service has taken advantage of its 10-year tenure and allowed users to look back at their entire decade of streaming habits.

Emotions have been high after the floodgates opened. Some have been in shock at their own tastes; others have been quick to mock users who have been publicising their results – Spotify’s detailed report has ready-made cards for sharing across social platforms like Instagram.

Unexpected results from shared accounts, songs from break-up playlists and plainly bad music choices have all contributed to users’ torment.

“Imagine meeting someone at the start of the year, going on a date, falling in love, introducing them to your family and spending all your time together just for Spotify wrapped to come out in December and their artist of the year is Lil Xan,” one user tweeted.

There were also surprising results for people who stream meditation and sleep music. These tracks were not excluded from the results. “Spotify wrapped isn’t as fun when you listen to the same sleep tracks every night for 365 days,” another user posted.

Others also took aim at Spotify’s classifications, which proposed questionable music genre labels. “Starting a support group for everyone who got “pop rap” as their top genre on Spotify rewind,” one subscriber tweeted. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.