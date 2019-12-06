Spotify Wrapped: Have you been left in shock by your listening habits?

Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature, which reveals users’ favourite music from the past year, has been released to its 243 million users, prompting mixed emotions among subscribers.

The feature has become an anticipated event for regular users, as it shows their most-played songs, top artists, favourite genres and minutes listened for the year. But as 2019 comes to an end the world’s biggest music-streaming service has taken advantage of its 10-year tenure and allowed users to look back at their entire decade of streaming habits.

Emotions have been high after the floodgates opened. Some have been in shock at their own tastes; others have been quick to mock users who have been publicising their results – Spotify’s detailed report has ready-made cards for sharing across social platforms like Instagram.

imagine meeting someone at the start of the year, going on a date, falling in love, introducing them to your family and spending all your time together just for Spotify wrapped to come out in December and their artist of the year is lil xan — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) 5 December 2019

my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/qnWOMjwT4F — mary goore (@dunwaIl) 5 December 2019

Spotify wrapped isn’t as fun when you listen to the same sleep tracks every night for 365 days pic.twitter.com/Vh2tuN0Kxe — frog in bronzer (@sexyasthmatic) 5 December 2019

the hell is up with the spotify wrapped genres pic.twitter.com/YxEQPcZLQd — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) 6 December 2019

Starting a support group for everyone who got “pop rap” as their top genre on Spotify rewind — Kade (@_SHEAMUS_) 5 December 2019

Unexpected results from shared accounts, songs from break-up playlists and plainly bad music choices have all contributed to users’ torment.

“Imagine meeting someone at the start of the year, going on a date, falling in love, introducing them to your family and spending all your time together just for Spotify wrapped to come out in December and their artist of the year is Lil Xan,” one user tweeted.

There were also surprising results for people who stream meditation and sleep music. These tracks were not excluded from the results. “Spotify wrapped isn’t as fun when you listen to the same sleep tracks every night for 365 days,” another user posted.

Others also took aim at Spotify’s classifications, which proposed questionable music genre labels. “Starting a support group for everyone who got “pop rap” as their top genre on Spotify rewind,” one subscriber tweeted. – Guardian