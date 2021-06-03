Speak out at your peril: Self-censorship and the smothering of academia
Unthinkable: Commercial interests and social-media outrage are curtailing free speech
TCD academic Dr Roja Fazaeli says when researchers are penalised for highlighting issues it signals ‘there are doctrinal lines of inquiry that are to be crossed at a researcher’s own peril’. Photograph: Laura Hutton
Two years ago, students at Oxford University petitioned campus authorities to sack a Catholic professor because of his views on homosexuality.
Last year, a physicist at Michigan State University was forced out of his administrative role because he publicly defended the right to research whether or not there were differences in intelligence between races.