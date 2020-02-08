Some Galway 2020 events may be scaled back due to funding

The arrival of Storm Ciara may threaten plans for Saturday evening’s Galway 2020 opening ceremony, according to organisers.

In a statement on Friday evening, they said they were aware of weather warnings and are “keeping the situation under review”, with public safety their chief concern.

“Our intention is that the opening ceremony will still go ahead, but may be subject to alteration. We will update further on Saturday morning.”

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Mayo and Galway, with gusts of up to 120km/h expected ahead of the storm’s arrival over the weekend.

Earlier, chief executive Patricia Philbin acknowledged some projects at the festival will have to be scaled back if further funding for its programme does not materialise.

While she is confident the full European Capital of Culture programme can be delivered – despite a question mark hanging over some funding – some elements would be on a smaller scale, she said.

The finance question will be in the background as Galway city and county prepare to begin a year as European Capital of Culture with a large-scale fire-themed opening ceremony at South Park in the city’s Claddagh, weather permitting.

President Michael D Higgins, along with other Irish poets, artists and musicians, is due to take part in a “fire and flame” opening devised by a local team and Wonder Works, a UK events company which has worked on Olympic ceremonies. More than 500 locals, including community groups, choirs, chanters and drummers are involved.

Saturday was designed to be the culmination of smaller fire ceremonies this week in Clifden, Spiddal, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Portumna and Athenry. Six hand-carved steel “town spheres” will arrive at South Park, joined by the city’s sphere, transforming into giant glowing orbs, lighting up the headland. In the bay, Galway hooker fishing boats are due to be lit up.

Capacity for the free event is 28,000, with scope to increase to 45,000.

Events

The ceremony is intended to kick off a year of the largest and most complex series of cultural events in Ireland, themed on language, landscape and migration. After more than a year of problems, including funding difficulties and departures at the top, Ms Philbin and creative director Helen Marriage along with head of programme Marilyn Gaughan Reddan unveiled the programme in September 2019.

Late last month, Galway City Council deferred a decision on granting an extra €2.5 million to the culture year’s organisers, Galway 2020, after heated exchanges about why it was required.

The city council had already committed €6 million, joining €4 million from Galway County Council and €15 million from the Department of Culture. Additional funds and in-kind sponsorship are pledged from State agencies and institutions in the west.

Private sector fundraising has contributed just €2 million, including cash and benefit-in-kind, Ms Philbin confirmed this week. Fundraising will continue throughout the year, she said, and the original €7 million “remains the target”. She expects fundraising to gain momentum after the opening ceremony. “It’s about people in the city and the county showing pride in their area and making the most of the opportunity as capital of culture.”

The funding decision comes back to the council on Monday, two days after the opening ceremony. The additional money would go towards “further large-scale international events, over and above the bid book programme”, she said.

“We’re confident we can deliver on the projects [already planned]”, but Ms Philbin would not be drawn on which events might have to be curtailed.

Accusations of a lack of clarity on spending is “misinformation”, she said. “Galway 2020 has quarterly service-level agreements with both city and county councils and a performance delivery agreement with the department, and is independently audited quarterly.”

If it goes ahead, Saturday’s opening ceremony will include A Call to Ireland, a new spoken-word piece by poet Louis de Paor. Gates are due to open at 4pm, performances by Róisín Elsafty, Amazing Apples and No Crows to begin at 5pm, the main ceremony at 6pm, ending at 7.45pm.

Galway 2020: a year of events

Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture is a year of more than 1,900 events across 154 projects, with local, national, European and international artists and cultural organisations, in villages, towns, on islands and in the city.

Some highlights:

1 The Connemara landscape illuminated in an epic spectacle called Savage Beauty by Finnish light artist Kari Kola, March 14th-17th.

2 Druid Theatre is taking 20th-century Irish one-act plays to local communities across the county, May-July.

3 A new work by American artist David Best (Burning Man) uniting young people North and South of the Border, May.

4 An epic telling of Gilgamesh by Macnas, written by Marina Carr and designed by Julian Crouch, April, June, November, December.

5 Syngelines, a JM Synge festival in Galway and Aran, September.

6 Homer’s Odyssey, touring beaches in August.

7 Pan-European Crossing the Line festival of work by artists with intellectual disabilities, May 20th-23rd.

8 Unsung, honouring mothers and children in State institutions, November.

9 Sruth na Teanga, Branar’s immersive theatre about the evolution of the Irish language, in Galway’s former airport building, March.

10 Wild Atlantic Women for Women’s Day, March 7th-8th, featuring author Margaret Atwood and actor Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), sunrise performance and exhibition inspired by court testimonies of domestic abuse.

galway2020.ie