Six of the best TV shows to watch this week

Room to Improve

Sunday, RTE One, 9.30pm

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon has had to deal with some tough customers, but he faces his biggest challenge yet when he dares to enter the home of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell. Majella wants to get the couple’s large detached home in Donegal done up; Daniel is happy enough with the way it is. Bannon will have to work hard to create a new living space while keeping both Daniel and Majella happy.

Dolores

Monday, RTE 2, 10.35pm

With the death last month of Dolores O’Riordan, Irish music lost a true star, and the outpouring of affection in her native Limerick showed how she never lost her connection with her home town. Dolores brings together several interviews she gave to Dave Fanning over the years, in which she talks honestly about her music, the pressures of fame, love and family. With rare archive footage included, this will give fans an insight into the real Dolores.

Marcella

ITV, Monday, 9pm

We catch up with Marcella following a grim discovery inside a wall. The body of a child is found, clothed in a school blazer and surrounded by soft toys, and Marcella is devastated when she realises the tragic victim is Leo Priestley, a boy who was abducted a few years earlier — and one who had been friends with her own son Edward. As a result, work follows Marcella back home once again. Not only must she protect her own children from a deadly predator, but she also has to help her son come to terms with the death of a schoolmate.

The Brit Awards 2018

ITV, Wednesday, 8pm

The all-conquering Ed Sheeran may have dominated the charts on both sides of the Atlantic over the past 12 months, but tonight he could well be upstaged by a 22-year-old breakthrough pop star from London. Dua Lipa, who scored a huge summer hit with New Rules, has earned the most nominations at the 2018 Brit awards, receiving nods in the British Female Solo Artist, Breakthrough Act, Single and Video categories, along with the night’s biggest award, British Album Of The Year.

Other Voices

RTÉ 2, Thursday, 11.15pm

Other Voices, Ireland’s longest running music TV series, is back on our screens with a number of acts that promise to impress. The 16th series will include performances from St James’ Church in Dingle, as well as from Belfast, Electric Picnic and Berlin. Tonight’s acts include Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid and Bray, Co Wicklow, trio Wyvern Lingo who release their debut album this week.

Young Sheldon

Thursday, E4, 8.30pm

In the Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper has grappled with the big mysteries of the universe (What is dark matter? Where is the Higgs Boson? Why is Amy mad at me?), but now we are about to find out the answer to the biggest question - what was Sheldon like as a child, and was he just as smart and insufferable? Young Sheldon (Thursday, E4, 8.30pm) takes us back to the beginning of Sheldon’s journey to super-geekdom, as a prodigious nine-year-old growing up in an East Texas suburb immersed in football and church. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon in the series we all know and like, narrates this cerebral sitcom spinoff.