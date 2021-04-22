Should we cancel Immanuel Kant and Friedrich Nietzsche?

It’s easy to judge with hindsight but even by the standards of 1978, the BBC’s decision to call a series about great living philosophers Men of Ideas, despite it featuring a woman in Iris Murdoch, can only be seen as a case of everyday sexism. Yet the series has been acclaimed as a rare piece of programme-making which wasn’t afraid to deal with abstract issues in a way that assumed, as host Bryan Magee put it, “only interest and intelligence” on the part of viewers.

What should we do with Men of Ideas now? I bought a copy of the book accompanying the series in a second-hand book shop some years ago and its title stares down at me from the shelf like a guilty conscience. Does it need to be “cancelled”?