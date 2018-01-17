Randy Newman has cancelled his two Dublin concert dates due to illness

Singer Randy Newman has cancelled his Dublin concert that was due to take place in Vicar Street in March.

Aiken Promotions issued a statement regarding the March 9th and 10th conerts on Wednesday.

“Randy Newman today announced that he has had to cancel his forthcoming European Tour due to a severe knee condition for which he has to undergo surgery for. The European tour included two dates at Vicar Street on 9th and 10th of March which are now cancelled.”

“I feel terrible about having to cancel these dates. I was looking forward to playing. I apologize for whatever inconvenience I might have caused.”

Refunds for the concert tickets will be available from point of purchase.

Newman, who released Dark Matter, his first album in ten years, last year was also forced to cancel his Dublin dates in 2013 due to pneumonia.