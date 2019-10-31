Playwright and poet Tom MacIntyre dies aged 87
Cavan writer best known for theatre work including The Great Hunger
Playwright Tom MacIntyre standing outside Leinster House in 2009 ahead of the opening of his play on political life in Dáil Eireann at the Abbey Theatre. Photograph: Eric Luke
Irish playwright and poet Tom MacIntyre has died aged 87 following a long illness.
Born in Co Cavan in 1931, MacIntyre was best known for his theatre work, in particular The Great Hunger, an acclaimed collaboration with director Patrick Mason and actor Tom Hickey.
Lighting a candle and burning some incense. Bidding farewell to Tom MacIntyre. Dear dear friend and teacher, I will miss you. Safe journey home. May the angels lead you into paradise. pic.twitter.com/DPBdfgvL2P— Michael Harding (@hardingmichael) October 30, 2019
He also published numerous volumes of poetry and short stories, the novel The Charollais, and Through The Bridewell Gate, an examination of the 1970 Arms Trial.
He is survived by his wife Celine and his five children, Deirdre, Darragh, Donal, Desmond and Tadhg, from his first marriage to Peggy McCarthy.