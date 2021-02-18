Patti Smith, Kenneth Branagh and Ralph Fiennes in your home: This week’s unmissable events

Pat Shortt: The Wellness Hour with Paaah & Sile

Saturday, February 20th, 7pm, €12, pat-shortt-the-wellness-hour-with-paaah-sile

Bet you didn’t know comedian Pat Shortt was also a world-renowned wellness guru. No, neither did we – but anyone who listens to Shortt’s new podcast, The Wellness Hour with Paaah, can attest to the healing powers of the local Tipp DJ and his supporting cast of quacks, charlatans and snake-oil merchants. Now Paaah has brought his Wellness Hour to the screen, with help from his daughter Faye, who plays reporter Sile, in this madcap melange of dodgy health advice and dubious self-improvement tips.

Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye

Saturday, February 20th, 2am $10, pattismith.veeps.com

The Earth Mother of punk teams up with her longtime collaborator Lenny Kaye for a livestream to celebrate 50 years since they first got together and jammed. Back in 1971 Smith was a budding punk poet in New York, and Kaye was a writer for such rock mags as Rolling Stone, Melody Maker and Creem, and working at a record store in Greenwich Village. When Smith gave a poetry reading at a local church, Kaye provided musical backing, and thus began The Patti Smith Group. Smith and Kaye worked together on such seminal albums as Horses, Radio Ethiopia and Easter, then reunited in 1995 and have been together ever since.