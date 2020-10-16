Patrick Freyne: Finally it has happened. They have weaponised Twink

It makes sense that an entertainment professional such as Lucy Kennedy or indeed the entire Virgin network would need to take in lodgers at this difficult time. It was also necessary to change the old title, Living with Lucy, because that was thought to be too optimistic a title, and Hopefully Not Dying with Lucy was considered a little on the nose. Lodging with Lucy, on the other hand, conjures up the spectre of a lost Patrick Hamilton novel all about a boarding house run by a nefarious busybody during the second World War. It’s perfect.

This is the best Lodging with Lucy (Monday, Virgin Media One) episode, because in it she is joined by Adele King aka Twink, formerly of the 1970s terror organisation/pop group Maxi, Dick and Twink and omnipresent on the cathode ray tube when I was a boy.