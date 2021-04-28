Other Voices founders launch podcast series to celebrate 20th anniversary

The creators of Other Voices, one of Ireland’s most popular music shows, have made a podcast series to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The eight-episode series, called Ireland’s Edge, has already begun to stream with the first two episodes available now.

The podcast is based on recordings adapted from conversations, debates and spoken-word performances from an Ireland’s Edge event held last December in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Christopher Kissane, a historian and writer from Kerry, is the host of the podcast.

Episode one focuses on the function of the Irish Supreme Court, featuring interviews with Dr David Kenny and Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

Episode two features Grammy-award winning US musician Rhiannon Giddens, who discusses race and cross-cultural connections through the story of the banjo in the USA with Jim Carroll.

Other episodes feature Senator Lynn Ruane, author Mark O’Connell, writer and broadcaster Manchán Magan and aerospace engineer and economist Sinéad O’Sullivan.

There will also be spoken-word performances from FeliSpeaks and Dyrt.

Muireann Kelliher, along with Philip King and Nuala O’Connor, established the Ireland’s Edge live series back in 2015.

Ms Kelliher said the series evolved from an ambition to explore Ireland’s future.

“Since 2015, we have brought voices together to discuss culture, power and representation and to ask the question: ‘Who gets to speak?’

“We have asked what the best version of our future might look like. We promote the idea that collaboration, discussion, lending and borrowing can build on our collective knowledge.

“Ireland’s Edge: The Podcast is the next step towards our ambition to bring conversations from the edge of Ireland into broader debate. We’re delighted to share these voices with you.”

The podcast can be listened to on Acast or by visiting irelandsedge.net.