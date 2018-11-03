On My Culture Radar: Jenny Greene

Current favourite book

I really enjoyed The Secret DJ, written anonymously. It went behind the scenes and explained what it was like in the heyday of the superstar DJ – it’s all about Ibiza, the parties, the excess.

Restaurant

After hearing about it from so many people, I finally went to Rage in Blackrock, and it was incredible. I went with my wife Kelly and we had the paté – to even call it paté isn’t doing it justice – and the steak was one of the best. It’s 10 minutes away from where we live, so we’ll definitely be back again.

Comedian

I love Joe Lycett. We discovered him online, telling a story about a parking attendant and since then we bought his DVD. Like many comedians, he’s very observational but his anecdotes are great. He played here last year at Vicar Street, and I’m praying I get to see him next time he’s over.

Play/musical

I’d never gone to plays until recently, and now I’ve seen two plays by Philly McMahon. The first was RIOT, though that’s more than a play. Then I saw Come On Home, which had an interesting story about a fractured family. Because I’m not a theatre person, I couldn’t get my head around it at the start, but it was moving. The one I’m dying to see I Am Tonie Walsh, which is on at the end of the month. It’s the true story of the Dublin DJ and gay-rights activist, and I believe he has a cameo in it. That might be more up my street.

City

Kelly and I discovered our future new home earlier this year: Berlin. We stayed in Friedrichshain which was chilled and near lots of clubs; it reminded me of New York. We went to Club der Visionaere, which was hidden away by the water. These clubs are open all day and you can buy drinks from every corner shop, but it’s still very civilised. I don’t think it would work here, where everything is to excess. Next year I want to try to get into the Berghain. I know we could spend six hours queuing and not get in, but I still want to try.

Album

My all-time favourite album is Moby’s Play, I never get sick of that. But this year I’ve loved The Blaze’s Dancehall. It was my first year missing Electric Picnic this year, but apparently they were the stand-out performers.

Actor

Rami Malek was in Mr Robot and he’s playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. I saw trailers, and he is Freddie Mercury; he’s amazing in it. I think he could be the next Leo DiCaprio, and have a career where he plays interesting roles. He’s really quirky.

Gadget

When I first got the Apple TV, that was life-changing. The novelty’s worn off but it’s still the most-used thing in the house. Kelly and I would use it to watch movies we rent, Netflix, and YouTube, but then we can also mirror our phone to watch videos and photos on our TV.

Social-media profile

I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I find a lot of people show an annoying, false side of themselves online, but Amy Huberman has great, funny one-liners and you can’t help but laugh every time you see her posts on Twitter (@amyhuberman) and Instagram (@amy_huberman).

TV show

Everyone’s seen Bodyguard right? I recently watched Line of Duty by Jed Mercurio and I thought was amazing, and Bodyguard followed on from that. It feels very topical, being about terrorism and politics, but above anything, it’s gripping. Within four minutes of the series starting, there’s a suicide bomber on a train ready to blow it up. You’re on the edge of your seat. It was on once a week, so you had to wait until the following week to find out what happens, which created more hype.

Film

I loved Call Me By Your Name. It’s about a younger guy and an older guy secretly embarking in a relationship, but then older guy goes home and marries a woman, so it’s a summer romance that ends badly – that’s my vague, non-film critic description of it. Timothée Chalamet is a stand-out actor, he was in Lady Bird too. The characters and the scenery of Italy made it wonderful to watch, and the story made it an emotional rollercoaster. I loved everything about the film.

Jenny Greene plays the INEC Killarney on December 7th and 8th with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.