Olivia O’Leary, Rupert Everett and Simon Callow: This week’s unmissable online events

Older & Bolder: The Women’s Podcast 500th Episode

Thursday, May 6th, 7pm, free to stream on facebook.com

The Irish Times’ Women’s Podcast has reached its 500th episode. To celebrate, presenters Róisín Ingle and Kathy Sheridan have invited special guests of all ages to reflect on the theme of growing older. Among those telling their stories live on the show’s Facebook page will be comedian Allie O’Rourke, writer and Irish Times columnist Hilary Fannin, presenter Angela Scanlon, broadcaster Olivia O’Leary and writer Rosaleen McDonagh – as well as Women’s Podcast Book Club member (and Róisín’s mum) Ann Ingle.

Presenter Angela Scanlon. File photograph: Julien Behal Photography

A Night in with Lady Antonia Fraser

Thursday, May 6th, 6.30pm, £12, fane.co.uk

The historian and author Antonia Fraser has an interesting, intriguing history of her own. Daughter of the seventh earl of Longford, widow of the playwright Harold Pinter, and author of the Jemima Shore series of detective novels, Fraser is best known for her detailed and often controversial books on the lives of such figures as Mary Queen of Scots, Henry VIII, Marie Antoinette and Oliver Cromwell. In tonight’s event, the 88-year-old has another interesting tale to tell, as detailed in her latest book, The Case of the Married Woman, the story of the 19th-century writer, poet, socialite and celebrated beauty Caroline Norton, whose many admirers included Lord Melbourne. Her husband, driven mad with jealousy, took Melbourne to court for adultery, and not only won custody of the couple’s three children but also claimed all income from her writing, as a married woman’s copyrights were owned by her husband. Norton fought tooth and nail to change the law so women had the right of access to their children, and had ownership of their intellectual property.