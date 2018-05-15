Noise
Colm Flood (age 15), Beaufort College, Navan, Co Meath
There are three types of noise in the school building.
The first:
A loud and raucous chorus
By teens
Desperate to be heard.
A fierce yelling match
Between peers,
Trying to prove their opinions are
validated
By screaming and shouting,
Louder and louder,
Failing to realise that
Adding volume
Does not change the outcome.
A sound that drowns out others
In order to stay afloat. Teachers
shout to quiet
The cacophony in vain.
Attempting to calm the storm,
Only adding to the
Furious pandemonium.
Opinions.
Thoughts.
Ideas.
All lost in the madness of
organised chaos.
The second:
A soft, suppressed noise
Barred behind the wall of obvious
noise.
Nearly never heard
Although just as valuable
Pens tapping
Soft humming
Feeting hitting off the floor
The quiet ensemble of the waves,
As they hit against the shore
Loud enough to be heard
Yet overshadowed by the louder
and bigger waves.
The third:
The voices in your head.
Only ever heard by you.
The thoughts and ideas tucked away
Constantly fighting to be heard inside yourself.
Desperately trying to figure out
Who you are
And
Why you’re here.
Rarely ever letting people know a
Fraction
Of what goes on inside your head.
Keeping your potential
Locked away,
Letting nobody see the person within.
Trapped inside your own mind.
When noise is segregated.
It is violent and painful
Anarchic and Monstrous
However,
With a talented conductor
Who understands
And accepts
All sounds
There is beautiful music
The school building causes a
maelstrom of white noise.
It is up to students to figure out
How to listen.
To create heart-warming vocals
with the first noise.
An orchestral accompaniment
with the second
And finally,
A sweet melodic symphony
in their own mind
That binds and connects it all.