Nobel Literature award for 2018 postponed over sex scandal
Swedish Academy intends to award prize again in 2019
Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, gives a press conference to announce the laureate of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. Photograph: Getty Images
This year’s Nobel prize for literature has been postponed after a sexual assault scandal at the Swedish Academy, organisers have announced.
The Swedish academy intends to award the award the prize again in 2019.
More to follow