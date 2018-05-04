Nobel Literature award for 2018 postponed over sex scandal

Swedish Academy intends to award prize again in 2019

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, gives a press conference to announce the laureate of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. Photograph: Getty Images

This year’s Nobel prize for literature has been postponed after a sexual assault scandal at the Swedish Academy, organisers have announced.

The Swedish academy intends to award the award the prize again in 2019.

