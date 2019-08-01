Nine things to do around Ireland this bank-holiday weekend

DUBLIN

Beatyard festival

Dún Laoghaire Harbour, Co Dublin; Saturday, August 3rd, and Sunday, August 4th; from €59; the-beatyard.com

Staying put in the big smoke this weekend and still keen to get your festival fix? Why not head for Dún Laoghaire and check out Beatyard? This year’s music line-up features top-notch acts like Groove Armada, Todd Terje, Chvrches, Mount Kimbie and Grandmaster Flash. Families can check out the Kidsyard area, while Eatyard will welcome some of the city’s finest food venders.

Gaze film festival

Light House Cinema, Dublin; until Monday, August 5th; gaze.ie

Gaze International LGBT Film Festival features a strong selection of features, documentaries, shorts, Q&As and more. As well as screening classic films like My Beautiful Laundrette, it will cast a spotlight on queer Latin American cinema and celebrate the legacy of the late lesbian film-maker Barbara Hammer.

Summer Sundays on College Green

College Green, Dublin 2; Sunday, August 4th; free; facebook.com

This part of central Dublin will again be temporarily pedestrianised on Sunday, from noon until 4pm, for the final instalment of Summer Sundays on College Green. The council will be laying on a vintage carousel, face-painting and giant street games.

Dalkey Vintage Festival

Dalkey, Co Dublin; Monday, August 5th, 11.30am-6pm; facebook.com

A selection of vintage and classic cars will parade down Castle Street in the south Co Dublin village this weekend. Expect to see the creme de la creme of marques, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo and Jaguar. The festival will also celebrate 60 years of the Mini and feature music, antique stalls and children’s entertainment.

AROUND IRELAND

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

Waterford city; Friday, August 2nd, until Sunday, August 4th; free; spraoi.com

All Together Now isn’t the only festival in Co Waterford this weekend. Spraoi Arts Festival takes over Waterford city with a fine programme of street theatre, circus, live music and more. You can expect to encounter anything from a Catalan marching band to an interactive pop-up funeral shop. Sunday night’s parade celebrating all things mysterious and oceanic could be a treat.

Rockin’ Food Festival

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford; Friday, August 2nd, until Monday, August 5th; individual events €5-€50; rockinfoodfestival.ie

Foodies will be descending on Enniscorthy this weekend for the Rockin’ Food Festival. As well as artisan food and drink producers be showcasing their wares, rock’n’roll bands will be playing all weekend.

Cork LGBT+ Pride parade

Grand Parade, Cork; Sunday, August 4th, 2-6pm; free; corkpride.com

Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival draws to a close with its annual parade. Expect floats, music and glitter aplenty as members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies march down Grand Parade. Afterwards, stick around for the outdoor after-party, which will feature live music, DJs and some of the city’s finest drag queens. Keep your eyes peeled for 15-year-old Karma O’Hara, Ireland’s youngest drag queen.

Youghal Medieval Festival

Youghal, Co Cork; Sunday, August 4th, noon-6pm; free; youghal.ie

Named festival of the year by Chambers Ireland in 2018, Youghal Medieval Festival returns with another packed programme celebrating the town’s rich history and featuring treasure trails, medieval battles, archery and more. If you’re lucky, you might even spot an alpaca or two wandering around the pop-up farmyard.

Durrow Scarecrow Festival

Durrow, Co Laois; until Monday, August 5th; mixture of free and paid events (generally €1-€6); durrowscarecrowfestival.com

Over its 10 years Durrow Scarecrow Festival has established itself as one of the highlights of the Irish summer calendar. This year’s festival includes music, food and an assortment of family-friendly workshops and activities. Most importantly, it features lots of scarecrows, with the winner of the All-Ireland scarecrow competition set to be announced on Sunday. The golfer Shane Lowry and the TD Maria Bailey are among the figures depicted at this year’s festival. Who will reign supreme? You’ll just have to knock down to find out.