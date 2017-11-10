Netflix cancels Louis CK show amid sexual misconduct allegations

A Louis CK stand-up production has been cancelled by Netflix in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct by the comedian.

The streaming service called allegations against the Emmy Award-winning star “disturbing” as they pulled out of the second of two stand-up specials while his new film I Love You, Daddy has also been dropped by its distributor.

Independent distributor The Orchard said it had scrapped plans to distribute the movie just a week ahead of its release date after CK was accused of masturbating in front of a number of comedians and actresses in an article in the New York Times.

The film — in which CK portrays a TV producer whose teenage daughter enters into a relationship with an older director — was set for release on November 17th.

Earlier this year Netflix agreed two specials with the US comic of which the first, titled 2017, was released in April.

“The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis CK’s behaviour are disturbing,” Netflix said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.”

He is alleged to have masturbated or asked if he could do so in front of five women.

On Thursday the film’s New York premiere was cancelled hours ahead of the event as they were made aware of the upcoming New York Times story.

CK has not yet responded to the allegations.

Friday also saw the BBC pull an Agatha Christie drama Ordeal By Innocence from Christmas schedules after two actresses accused star Ed Westwick of sexual assault while further allegations emerged against Steven Seagal with actress Jenny McCarthy claiming he asked her to strip 22 years ago.

It comes after a New York Times report in October alleged film producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or assaulted several women. He has since been accused by dozens of women, and is being investigated by police in the US and London.

House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey also faces police investigations in the UK amid harassment and assault accusations. –PA