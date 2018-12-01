Yule! The mini-festival that entertains and keeps on giving

For many people, the Yule! music and fundraising event by Young Hearts Run Free is the night that officially marks the start of Christmas but this year, there’s even more to celebrate. Both YHRF, organised by the unstoppable Siobhán Kane, and Yule! turn 10 this year so instead of keeping the festivities to just one evening, this year’s party is a three-day mini festival, with the biannual No Idle Day showing its lovely face as well.

Taking place in different venues across Dublin December 7th-9th, the schedule is full of familiar names from Ireland’s music, literary and film scene and with all money raised going to the Simon Community, this is an event that just keeps on giving.

Ease yourself into Yule! with the folk ‘n’ poetry of Friday night’s events. Join Kane in Smock Alley Court between 6pm and 7pm for A Poem on the Underground Wall, where she will be joined by Seamus Heaney’s son Mick as they talk through the poet’s rich legacy over some mulled wine (available to all) and the soft ruffle of raffle tickets (also available to all).

Over in Bello Bar, the YHRF Folk Club will congregate. In exchange for a song and €22, you will be treated to music from Lisa O’Neill, Ye Vagabonds, David Kitt, Katie Kim, Spook of the Thirteenth Lock, plus some very special guests.

On Saturday day, the Dreamgun Film Reads comedy collective are screening a surprise film in Smock Alley Theatre between 12 and 2pm (€10/€15) but the catch is . . . the movie has been rewritten by a bunch of ragtag comedians. This event was a total highlight in the Dublin Fringe Festival (our own Peter Crawley gave it five stars) so if you missed it then, please make it your mission to attend this time.

Walkabout

Out from the cinema and onto the streets, historian Donal Fallon will take you on a walkabout between 2pm and 3.30pm, filling you in on Dublin’s “other” history (€10/€15). After all that, if you’re fit for some merriement, Yule! is just around the corner. This all singing and all dancing BYOB party is a gathering of great minds and good souls (€20/€25) in The Complex on Little Green Street. Musical, poetic and charismatic performers on the night are, but not restricted to: David O’Doherty, Paddy Hanna, Emmet Kirwan, Katie Kim, Kevin Barry, Tandem Felix, Dowry, DJs from Music City, Chris Barry’s Boys and post-Beatles classic from the Plastic Ormo Band. There will, of course, be surprise guests in attendance and another raffle but this one is legendary in its status.

Lisa O’Neill will feature in the YHRF Folk Club in Bello Bar on Friday. Photograph: Eric Luke

On Sunday, your hangover will be treated to the wind down of events. Kicking off at 3pm, Lost in the Library (€15/€20) will see Banter’s Jim Carroll sit down with the rock music biographer Johnny Rogan and the Irish premiere of the music documentary The Library Music Film, followed by a Q&A with Jonny Trunk, of Trunk Records, and DJ Martin Green.

As evening falls, Lisa Hannigan will perform an extremely intimate gig in Meet Me in the Morning from 7.30pm, with your ticket (€25) including a tipple and some food, and for the final hoolie, Anseo will host Love in the Library. Toast 10 years of the craic, the music, the creativity and the kindness of Young Hearts Run Free (ie Siobhán Kane) and enjoy DJ sets from Rogan, Trunk, Green and the Young Hearts DJs.

Yule! and regular yule may be just once a year but the money raised by YHRF helps the Simon Community provide essential services and supplies to the homeless community all year round.

To book tickets for any of these events, visit youngheartsrunfree.ie