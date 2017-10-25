Ye Vagabonds make a sparkling debut

Album:

Ye Vagabonds Artist:

Ye Vagabonds Label:

Inglenook Records Genre:

Country

The brothers Mac Gloinn, Diarmuid and Brían have been making waves since their 2015 debut EP, Rose & Briar. Their debut album has been much anticipated, in light of the pair’s intriguing capacity to meld Irish and English folk influences with a raw Appalachian-coloured sound, all the while managing to create an identity that’s utterly original.

What’s remarkable about this collection is the richness of their original repertoire: songs written with a lyrical density and a contradictory melodic lightness of being that render them timeless. Joined by Alain McFadden on vocals harmonium and mandolin, and Nicholas Cooper on strings, Ye Vagabonds at times conjure comparison with the wide open desert vistas of Beirut, and at others, the intimate whispering of Sam Amidon: and just about as confident a full length debut as anyone could imagine. yevagabonds.com