Wyvern Lingo release first new single in two years

Irish trio Wyvern Lingo have released a new single ahead of their second album which is expected later this year.

Don’t Say It is the group’s first piece of new music since their self-titled debut record was released in 2018.

The band toured extensively through Ireland, the UK and Europe before settling down to write new music at the beginning of 2019. Members Caoimhe Barry, Karen Cowley and Saoirse Duane set to work in Berlin’s JRS recording studios after group opted to move to the city at the start 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic sent them back home to Ireland where they continued to work on new material remotely during lockdown.

The band says: “This [single] is the first release from our forthcoming album, which deals with a lot of personal change and growth. It’s been grounding for the three of us as friends to be going through that together, and we’re really excited to be finally sharing new tunes about this time in our lives.”

They describe Don’t Say It as being about “an inevitable and reluctant end, where the reasons to stay are deeply rooted, but the reasons to leave are becoming harder to deny.”

Don’t Say It is out now on Rubyworks.