Wu-tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul announce Dublin gig

Three of the world’s most influential rap groups have announced a performance in Dublin’s 3arena, hosted by legendary producer DJ Premier.

The triple-header, billed as part of the Gods of Rap tour, will see Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul and Public Enemy join forces on the 14th May.

Tickets from €78, including booking fee, will go on sale this Friday the 1st of February at 9am

The tour will mark the anniversary of three iconic records: Wu-Tang’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) turns 25, Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back turns 30, and De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising turns 30.

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was the thrilling 1993 debut breakout from the Wu-Tang Clan, and largely considered one of the all-time great hip hop records.

Gods of Rap Tour: De La Soul

Gods of Rap Tour: Public Enemy

It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back, also viewed as a classic, features the hit singles Don’t Believe The Hype and Bring The Noise.

De La Soul’s debut 3 Feet High and Rising forced the world to take notice of the group and helped cement their still-growing legacy. It was a huge commercial hit, featuring tracks Eye Know, The Magic Number, and Me Myself and I.

Wu-Tang’s latest album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was limited to a single copy sold in 2015. It was recorded in secret over six years. The album was auctioned to the highest bidder and it was subsequently revealed the winning bid of $2 million (€1.75 million) was placed by an American businessman. It is the most expensive single album ever sold.

De La Soul’s last album was 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody...was their first album to debut at number one on Billboard’s rap charts. It was streamed two million times in the first week and was nominated at the 59th Grammy Awards for best rap album.