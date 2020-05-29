Waterford singer and entertainer Brendan Bowyer dies at home in Las Vegas

Irish entertainer and singer Brendan Bowyer has died.

The 81-year-old died in his home on Thursday evening in Las Vegas surrounded by “the unending love” of his wife Sheila, his three children and two grandchildren.

Mr Bowyer , originally from Waterford, is known for fronting the Royal Showband and The Big Eight.

His family confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday morning. They said Mr Bowyer was hoping to get back to Ireland one last time.

The post read: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer.

Ireland’s most beloved International entertainer for 62 years.

Brendan passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on the late evening of May 28th, 2020. He was surrounded by the unending love of his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr, Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam & Nora Stella.

Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time. He was 81-years-old.”