Venture out for some great tunes: this week’s traditional highlights

Saturday 9

Women in Traditional/Folk Music: Research Symposium

Centre for Irish Studies, NUI Galway 9am €20/€10 eventbrite.ie

FairPlé, the initiative that seeks to address gender equality issues in traditional and folk music, has been building momentum over the past year, and hosted a very stimulating symposium in Liberty Hall late last year. This research symposium is a natural progression: an opportunity to shine a light into the myriad factors influencing whether, how and why women participate in our indigenous music. Themes will include hierarchies and power dynamics in traditional music, gender and instrumentation, and disrupting/maintaining gender divisions in the State.

Family Trad Music Session with Eoin O’Neill

Glór, Ennis, Co Clare 2pm Adm free glor.ie

Bouzouki player, broadcaster and Doolin resident Eoin O’Neill shares his spirited approach to music-making with novices and old hands alike in this regular afternoon session. A great space for those in search of new tunes, new musical company and a route to sharpening their playing chops.

Wednesday 13

Ven_ture

The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim 8pm €16 thedock.ie Also Thurs, St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co Kerry

David Munnelly, Anne Brennan and Joseph McNulty – dynamic accordionist, vocalist and fiddle player – have come together to explore old and new melodies and songs using a bare-boned approach to arrangement, all in the service of letting the music tell its own story.

Friday 15

Daoirí Farrell

An Góilín Singers Club, Parnell Square, Dublin 9pm €3 087-6724714

Fresh from his headline concert at Celtic Connections, Farrell launches his much anticipated album, A Lifetime Of Happiness, at what will be one of his few Irish appearances this year, before he embarks on tours of the UK and Australia. Farrell’s charisma and no-holds-barred singing style has earned him justified comparisons with Luke Kelly, and his choice of gathering for his album launch says much about where his heart lies: right at the core of the Dublin declamatory singing tradition.