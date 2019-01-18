Various: All the Young Droogs review – Renegades, nomads and a 15-year-old Bryan Adams

Album:

Despite being virtually forgotten by even the most studious of music lovers, the years between 1971 and 1975 were a breeding ground for many an aspiring songwriter and musician. Post-prog, glam rock and pre-punk music acts were rarely pivotal, but in among the motley crews were oddities who tried the best they could to make names for themselves.

This three-disc set, subtitled 60 Juvenile Delinquent Wrecks, Rock’N’Glam (And a Flavour of Bubblegum) from the ’70s, collects what Cherry Red Records describes as “musical renegades and nomads” from the UK, US, Canada, Europe and the Antipodes.

Some names you’ll recognise (Iggy & the Stooges, Taste, Mott the Hoople, Spiders from Mars), others perhaps not (where now Edinburgh’s Iron Virgin?), while other acts really did house nascent global stars (the lead singer of Canada’s Sweeney Todd was a 15-year-old Bryan Adams).

Most, of course, shone briefly. For a capsule view of the era, however, All the Young Droogs is fascinating, not least the accompanying booklet, which gives detailed background on each act. cherryred.co.uk