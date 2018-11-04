U2 at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

In the past three years, give or take a day or two, U2 have played Ireland seven times. By the end of next week, they will have brought the total to 11. Each show has sold out, each show has been (largely) acclaimed. Of course, when U2 come to town, some people want to take a line or two out of one of their best songs – (Where the Streets Have No Name – “I want to run, I want to hide” – in order to display their indifference or displeasure, but overall it’s fair to say the band is welcomed with open arms by fans fervent and fairweather.

Things are changing in the U2 camp, though: age may not wither them, but those huge video screens with their megapixel resolutions tell the truth – they are now looking every inch of their years.

Bono, the band’s most public figure, has had several health issues over the past four years, one of which has been deemed too serious to even talk about. There’s also a firm sense that following the intimate, personal subject matter of their two most recent albums – 2014’s Songs of Innocence, and last year’s Songs of Experience – the U2 circle has been well and truly squared.

For their next studio album, the band will surely have to delve into something else for inspiration. Based on reports of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE shows, it would seem that the current and future political landscape is an area that U2 could effectively, intelligently mine for material. Another area – at least in performance terms – is to do with their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, what they did with their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree: take it on the road. Watch this space, as they say.

Remind me of the dates again

U2 perform at Dublin’s 3Arena Monday, November 5th, Tuesday, November 6th, Friday, November 9th, and Saturday November 10th. All shows are sold out.

Are tickets still available?

Nope. All shows are sold out. Keep a look out on social media.

What time does everything kick off?

Doors: 6.30pm.

Start: 8pm (approx).

Intermission: 9.15pm-25pm (approx).

Finish: 10.35pm (approx).

There is no support act.

What are they likely to play?

The set lists for all of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE shows have varied from city to city, gig to gig, with many of their albums (bar The Joshua Tree, which received a full outing last year in Dublin’s Croke Park) represented. What seems very much set in stone, however, are the opening three songs: The Blackout, Lights of Home, I Will Follow; and the three-song encore: One, Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way, 13 (There Is a Light). During the intermission, the band’s 1995 hit, Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me, is remixed/rendered by Gavin Friday and Arcade Fire’s Régine Chassagne.

Here is the set list from their concert in Belfast on Sunday, October 28th

The Blackout

Lights Of Home

I Will Follow

All Because Of You

Beautiful Day

Zoo Station

The Fly

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Intermission: Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Elevation

Vertigo

Even Better Than The Real Thing

Acrobat

You're The Best Thing About Me

Summer Of Love

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Get Out Of Your Own Way

New Year's Day

City of Blinding Lights

Encore: One, Love Is Bigger Than Anything in its Way, 13 (There Is A Light)

How do I get there?

Concert-goers are advised to leave their cars at home and to avail of Dublin Bus (the 151 operates at 10-minute intervals during rush hour and stops on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue). The Red Luas line stops directly outside the back entrance of the venue. Parking is available in the Point Village car park and can be prebooked, via Ticketmaster for €12. If you arrive in the 3Arena area early enough, there is ample on-road parking (payable until 7pm).

Mobility Impaired Access

To book accessible tickets (people with mobility issues are advised to purchase tickets in the flat seating area or in the Lower Tiered seating Block A - Block G) either contact Ticketmaster or email the venue directly via its website. The venue has two designated viewing platforms with easy access to lifts, bars, and bathrooms. Staff are on-hand to direct people to their seats.

What about security?

If you have to bring along a bag, remember that it needs to be no bigger than A5 size (11.45cm x 15.25cm or 4.5 in x 6.0in). This is approximately paperback book size, enough to carry cards, money, phone, and essentials such as inhalers, medicine, etc. Bags will be subject to a search, which will result in unnecessary queuing. Any article that may be used as a weapon, any person considered to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety will not be admitted and be reported to gardaí.

What can I not bring into the venue?

Prohibited articles and items include professional video cameras and audio recording devices such as iPads/tablets, bottles, cans, glass vessels, illegal substances, large umbrellas, selfie sticks, Go-Pro, belt chains, laser pointers, large posters (A3+), large flag poles, alcohol, drinks, and food. Bar and catering facilities are available at 3Arena - all the bars in the venue are over 19s, and a valid photo ID may be requested for sale of alcohol.

Are there cloakroom facilities?

No.

What if I lose something?

Contact enquiry@3arena.ie or phone the venue (01-8198888) to report your lost item.

Can I leave the venue and pop back in?

There is a strict no re-admission policy.

