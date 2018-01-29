U2 announce concert dates for Dublin and Belfast
The Irish band will play in the 3Arena and SSE Arena this October and November
Musicians Bono (L) and The Edge of music group U2 speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
U2 have announced they will play Dublin and Belfast as part of the European leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE 2018 tour this October and November.
The Irish band will play in Dublin’s 3Arena on two dates, November 5th and 6th, and in Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 27th.
Live Nation and MCD have confirmed shows the tickets will go on sale from February 2nd.
The band’s European tour starts in Berlin on August 31st.
Tickets for the confirmed European shows will go on sale from Friday, January 26th.
The European dates follow the North American leg of the tour, which begins on May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
U2 last played Ireland in 2017, when the band sold out Croke Park.
U2: European dates announced so far:
August 31st: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
September 1st: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
September 4th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena
September 5th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena
September 8th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena
September 9th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena
September 12th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena
September 16th: Lisbon, Altice Arena
September 17th: Lisbon, Altice Arena
September 20th: Madrid, WiZink Arena
September 21st: Madrid, WiZink Arena
September 29th: Copenhagen, Royal Arena
October 3rd: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
October 4th: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
October 7th: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
October 8th: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
October 11th: Milan, Mediolanum Forum
October 12th: Milan, Mediolanum Forum
October 19th: Manchester, Manchester Arena
October 20th: Manchester, Manchester Arena
October 23rd: London, The O2
October 24th: London, The O2
October 27th: Belfast, SSE Arena
November 5th: Dublin, 3 Arena
November 6th: Dublin, 3 Arena