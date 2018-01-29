U2 announce concert dates for Dublin and Belfast

U2 have announced they will play Dublin and Belfast as part of the European leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE 2018 tour this October and November.

The Irish band will play in Dublin’s 3Arena on two dates, November 5th and 6th, and in Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 27th.

Live Nation and MCD have confirmed shows the tickets will go on sale from February 2nd.

The band’s European tour starts in Berlin on August 31st.

Tickets for the confirmed European shows will go on sale from Friday, January 26th.

The European dates follow the North American leg of the tour, which begins on May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

U2 last played Ireland in 2017, when the band sold out Croke Park.

U2: European dates announced so far:

August 31st: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 1st: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 4th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

September 5th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

September 8th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena

September 9th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena

September 12th: Paris, AccorHotels Arena

September 16th: Lisbon, Altice Arena

September 17th: Lisbon, Altice Arena

September 20th: Madrid, WiZink Arena

September 21st: Madrid, WiZink Arena

September 29th: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

October 3rd: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

October 4th: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

October 7th: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 8th: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 11th: Milan, Mediolanum Forum

October 12th: Milan, Mediolanum Forum

October 19th: Manchester, Manchester Arena

October 20th: Manchester, Manchester Arena

October 23rd: London, The O2

October 24th: London, The O2

October 27th: Belfast, SSE Arena

November 5th: Dublin, 3 Arena

November 6th: Dublin, 3 Arena