Trad group Dervish’s 30th anniversary to be marked by council

Sligo-based traditional music group Dervish are to be given a special reception by Sligo County Council to mark 30 years of the band performing.

The reception will be hosted by chairman of the council Martin Barker on Thursday, May 30th, at the county hall.

Dervish members include musicians Shane Mitchell, Liam Kelly, Brian McDonagh, Michael Holmes and Tom Morrow and singer Cathy Jordan.

The group began playing together at a trad session 30 years ago in one of Sligo’s oldest pubs, Shoot The Crows.

To celebrate turning 30, the group released the single Rocky Road to Dublin, featuring actor Brendan Gleeson.

Their new album The Great Irish Songbook features Dervish performing with artists from across a range of genres, including Imelda May, Steve Earle, Andrea Corr, David Gray, Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens, Kate Rusby, Abigail Washburn and others.

In 2004 Dervish were given the freedom of Sligo city in a civic reception, an accolade they share with WB Yeats and Countess Markievicz.