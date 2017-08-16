Tiny Magnetic Pets – Deluxe/Debris review: superior, distilled electro-pop

Album:

Deluxe/Debris Artist:

Tiny Magnetic Pets Label:

Happy Robot Records Genre:

Electronic

Dublin electro-pop band Tiny Magnetic Pets have taken some time to follow up 2009 debut, Return of the Tiny Magnetic Pets, but when you’ve had music remixed by Visage’s Rusty Egan, opened shows/collaborated with electronic music legends, and been praised by OMD’s Andy McCluskey, the years pass quickly enough. Also, you don’t get the likes of Neu!’s Michael Rother or Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür weighing in on your side if you don’t pass quality assurance. It’s fitting to say, then, that Tiny Magnetic Pets not only pass QA tests but leap over them. What of it if Deluxe/Debris is overtly influenced by classic Krautrock, Bowie’s “Berlin” albums, and a disco/motorik hybrid that brings to mind Pet Shop Boys fronted by Kylie Minogue – this is superior, distilled electro-pop that should effortlessly snag widespread radio play. happyrobots.co.uk Tony Clayton-Lea