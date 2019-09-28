This Hostel Life review: direct provision explored through often-anguished sounds

Staging of Irish National Opera work based on short stories by Melatu Uchenna Okorie in medieval crypt was inspired

David Byers

The life experiences of migrants living in Ireland today are the subject of Evangelia Rigaki’s new, specially-commissioned installation opera, This Hostel Life. Photograph: INO

The life experiences of migrants living in Ireland today are the subject of Evangelia Rigaki’s new, specially-commissioned installation opera, This Hostel Life. Photograph: INO

 

This Hostel Life

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin
★★★★☆

Christ Church Cathedral’s spacious medieval crypt was an inspired choice for Evangelia Rigaki’s installation-opera in a production by Irish National Opera. The libretto is derived from three short stories by Melatu Uchenna Okorie, from her collection This Hostel Life based on her experience of over eight years in Ireland’s direct provision scheme, so much to the fore in recent news stories.

The crypt’s gothic arched cell-like “rooms”, its memorials, and even its Tom and Jerry mummified cat and rat, provided an excellent backdrop. There was room for the audience to walk around, exploring the often-anguished sounds which resonated and mixed and mashed together.

The setting and acoustic seemed in complete sympathy with the ritualistic movements, choral speaking and harmonies of the chorus, New Dublin Voices, directed by Bernie Sherlock. That was the all-pervasive backdrop for the “encounters” with three singers, each based in one of those gothic cells shared with a single instrumentalist, creating distinctive and expressionist sound worlds. Each had a deeply personal story to tell in separate sections like the movements of a cantata.

If “cantata” suggests an old-world concept, then this was anything but. Quite how the separate sections were coordinated one with another it was impossible to tell at a first hearing. But as one singer seemed to reach a comma, if not a full stop, another singer had restarted and the audience moved on to decrypt the sense of the troubling stories from the immigrants’ worlds.

The juxtapositions of sounds, the bells, the water, the unexpected coalescing of harmonies and specific pitches sustained real interest and intrigue. The performances from the two sopranos and tenor were real tours de force, each matched by their duetting instrumentalist. With the flute of William Dowdall, Amy Ní Fhearraigh searched poignantly for her missing twins; Richard O’Donnell’s impressive array of percussion was the accompaniment for Rachel Croash, tormented by the drizzle and memories of a man seeking sex; Andrew Gavin, with the bass clarinet of Fintan Sutton, was literally driven crazy by “this direct provision business”.

Caitriona McLaughlin’s direction enhanced and amplified the emotional effectiveness of a work which was indeed greater than the sum of its parts.

Also on Saturday, October 28th Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.