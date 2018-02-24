This Album Changed My Life: The Velvet Underground and Nico

Aoife Power of Whenyoung on honest lyrics and ragged guitars with the power to hurt

Niall Byrne

Whenyoung’s latest single Pretty Pure is out now on Yala! Records

Whenyoung’s latest single Pretty Pure is out now on Yala! Records

 

I was 15 when I first heard The Velvet Underground and Nico. I had seen images of Debbie Harry, Nico and Edie Sedgwick hanging out at Andy Warhol’s The Factory and was completely entranced by that whole scene. Their lives looked so wild and glamorous but New York looked beaten up and neglected and reminded me of parts of Limerick. It made me feel like anything was possible creatively despite not being in paradise. I wanted to run away and join them but I was 40 years too late and living on the wrong side of the Atlantic.

This album perfectly captures the freedom, creativity and grittiness of its time. The beauty and purity of the honest lyrics, delicate melodies and ragged guitars have the power to hurt.

What we try to employ from The Velvet Underground is their style, and the courage to celebrate imperfections and the ambition to represent our story in place and time, while exposing our flaws. I won’t ever stop listening to this album and if you haven’t heard it before I think you should as it will lift you from the darkness and make you appreciate everyday life and human unconventionality. 

Whenyoung’s latest single Pretty Pure is out now on Yala! Records

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.