This Album Changed My Life: Feist – The Reminder (2007)

Inni-K on how the Canadian inspired the organic approach of her new album

Inni-K: “What I love most about The Reminder is that you hear the house where it was recorded, you hear the air”

Inni-K: “What I love most about The Reminder is that you hear the house where it was recorded, you hear the air”

 

I first heard The Park, one of the most affecting and beautiful songs I’ve heard to this day, from Feist’s 2007 album The Reminder, while waiting to board a delayed flight in Dublin Airport. A friend handed me his headphones and said: “Have a listen.” I did, and I’m still listening.

Looking back, I was at a stage then where I was trying to find my own style, my own voice. I would have been known as a traditional singer, and though that was my bedrock, I had a strong desire to break out of any mould and find my own expression.

Hearing the voice of Leslie Feist, so packed full of gorgeous textures – at once delicate, metallic, raw, so beautiful and uncurbed – I felt new possibilities being unlocked. Something about a voice so unique made me really curious to explore textures and nuances in my own.

The Reminder is one of the top albums that would have influenced the recording of my second album The Hare & the Line. What I love most about The Reminder is that you hear the house where it was recorded, you hear the air; you hear the interplay and the listening that’s going on between all the musicians. It’s beautifully real.

I wanted The Hare & the Line to have something of that nature to it, to be more organic – people in a room making music together and sparking off each other. I’m very glad that we managed to achieve that on a couple of the songs, and it’s definitely something I’d aspire to doing more in future.

Inni-K will release her second album, The Hare & the Line on March 1st. The first single Just After is out now. Tour dates on inni-k. com">inni-k.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.