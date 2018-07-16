The world’s 100 richest celebrities revealed

Ed Sheeran has been named the highest-earning solo musician in the world, having taken home more than $110 million (€94 million) over the past year.

According to the newly published Forbes Celebrity 100 list, which ranks the world’s highest-paid celebrities from June 2017 until June 2018, Sheeran is the ninth biggest earner.

He has jumped 62 places from last year, and is ahead of the likes of solo musicians including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in terms of overall earnings.

The 27-year-old, who last year released his number one album ÷ (Divide) and embarked on his world tour, including a string of major Irish concerts earlier this year, earned $110 million over space of 12 months, according to Forbes.

U2 are the highest Irish entry on the list, coming in at sixth place with $118 million, largely on the back of their Joshua Tree anniversary tour which grossed $316 million. The band’s 14th studio album, Songs of Experience, was released in December.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is ranked 12th, with earnings of $99 million, thanks in no small part to his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather which generated more than $550 million in revenue overall. Mayweather is the the highest earning star on the Forbes rich list, pocketing more than $270 million

Hollywood star George Clooney is in second place, although his earnings are largely down to the sale of Casamigos, the tequila company he co-founded.

The actor — who did not appear on the top 100 list last year — is said to have taken home $239 million , and Forbes has said it is the most he has ever earned annually in his career so far.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and make-up brand entrepreneur Kylie Jenner’s $166.5 million over the past year have put her in third place, a significant jump from 59 last year, her first time on the list.

She is 30 places ahead of her older half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

Others in the top 10 of the Celebrity 100 include Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin.

Sheeran is not the highest British act on the list – Coldplay is ranked in seventh place, with estimated earnings of $115 million. The rock band, fronted by Chris Martin, has risen one place on the list from last year, with their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour having grossed more than half a billion dollars.

The Forbes Celebrity 100, which looks at stars all over the world, ranks “front of the camera” stars using their pre-tax earnings over 12 months until June 1st 2018, before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents. – PA